DEEP releases list of restrictions at State Park shoreline beaches, inland beaches closed

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says State Parks will remain open with restrictions, and inland beaches will be closed.

This announcement comes as DEEP looks ahead toward Memorial Day weekend, their typical kickoff to the Summer season.

Swimming is permitted only at shoreline State Parks, however, all inland beaches and swimming areas in State Parks will remain closed. DEEP says it will be more feasible to maintain social distancing guidelines at shoreline beaches, rather than inland beaches.

State Park beaches will be operating under limited capacity. Visitors to shoreline parks must maintain 15′ of space from other beach-goers (blanket-to-blanket). This distance will allow for a 6′ radius around each person or family and a 3′ walkway in between groups. There will be no lifeguards on duty at the shoreline beaches at this time. No groups of over five will be permitted at any state park.

DEEP says the water quality at all shoreline state park beaches will be tested “for the presence of infectious diseases using standard bacteria indicator species.” Get the latest water quality reports here.

Visitors should not expect bathroom buildings to be open at the State Parks, but most locations will have portable toilets available.

Visitors are also asked to keep face coverings handy for times when they need to be in close proximity of others.

State Campgrounds remain closed until at least June 11.

DEEP continues to ask visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and encourages visitors to visit a state park closest to home.

For more information on the new guidelines, click here.