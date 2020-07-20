DEEP reopens 8 swim areas, parks as temps rise from weekend heat

(WTNH) — Taking on the heat while battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut residents are looking to stay cool and Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has some ideas in mind.

Due to the recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases in the state, DEEP is opening inland swimming areas at eight state parks as well as Seaside State Park and the marsh boardwalk at Silver Sands State Park today.

The eight swimming areas to re-open are:

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Gay City State Park in Hebron

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

Stay tuned for more information.