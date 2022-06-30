Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection rescued a bear cub free from plastic and is urging the public to help keep wildlife from getting caught in dangerous situations.

DEEP Wildlife Division biologists responded to a report of a bear cub with a plastic container on its head last week. Officials said that due to the warm weather and tight fit of the container, it was important to try and free the cub quickly. Once the cub came down from the tree, it was successfully tranquilized and the container was removed from its head.

Once freed, officials said the cub quickly ran to its mother, who was waiting nearby.

DEEP noted that everyone can help wildlife from getting stuck in these kinds of situations by properly securing trash and recyclables, as it’s easy for wildlife to ingest or become entangled in items like balloons, fishing lines, or plastic containers.

To learn more about Living with Black Bears, visit DEEP’s website.