DEEP, state parks’ First-Day Hike tradition sees adjustments due to COVID-19

(WTNH) — It’s a New Year’s Day tradition here in Connecticut – DEEP partners up with state parks to encourage people to get outside for a “First-Day Hike.” But due to the pandemic, the initiative looked a little different this year.

Normally, up to 300 people show up to the Scantic River Trail in East Windsor. But this time, the groups were small and the hikes were self-guided, yet still a whole lot of fun for the families who went out.

“It’s just tradition for everyone to come out and have a good time and actually be social and enjoy the outdoors,” Debbie Talamini, American Heritage River Commission, East Windsor. “It was fun it get out today just under the circumstances.”

The main trail is about a two and a half mile loop.