DEEP to keep campgrounds, campsites closed through June 12

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has extended the closing of its campgrounds and campsites through June 12 amid the pandemic.

Originally, the sites were closed until June 5.

Officials said the closures could be extended even further, pending on the status of the virus in the state at that time.

Those who have made reservations during the closure dates will be refunded in full.

