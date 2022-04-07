Conn. (WTNH) — Now that trout fishing is officially open year-round, it’s time to hit the local lakes!

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is encouraging families to get out and celebrate “Spring Fishing Day” on April 9. DEEP has been stocking the state’s rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds since mid-February.

Over 477,000 trout are planned to be released this spring into nearly 100 lakes and ponds, as well as 130 rivers and streams, throughout the state.

A number of stocking events will take place on April 9.

DEEP noted that the best places for families to fish are the 13 designated Trout Park ponds or the 15 Community Fishing Waters (CFWs). These CFWs are scattered across the state, providing fishing opportunities in or close to urban areas.

See the list of designated Trout Parks across the state and their respective, approximate stocking times below.

Trout Parks April 9 stocking time Black Rock State Park (Watertown) 10:00 am Chatfield Hollow State Park (Killingworth) 10:00 am Day Pond (Colchester) 8:00 am Kent Falls State Park (Kent) 8:30 am McGovern Pond (West Hartford) TBD Mohegan Park Pond (Norwich) 8:00 am Pasture Pond (Plainfield) TBD Southford Falls State Park (Oxford) 8:00 am Stratton Brook State Park (Simsbury) 8:00 am Valley Falls Pond (Vernon) 8:00 am Wharton Brook State Park (Wallingford) 10:15 am Wolfe Park – Great Hollow Pond (Monroe) 10:00 am

For an interactive trout stocking map, click here. Trout anglers ages 16 and older may need to purchase a Trout & Salmon Stamp to fish around the state. Find more information regarding Trout Stamps here.