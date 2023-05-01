HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is kicking off Air Quality Awareness Week, with a vehicle that monitors air quality.

DEEP’s new mobile air quality vehicle will be revealed on Monday, May 1, at 10 a.m., at DEEP’s air quality monitoring station, at 40 Remington Rd.

The custom-built vehicle is known as a Geospatial Measurement of Air Pollution (GMAP) vehicle, and it uses air pollution tools that enables the vehicle to detect and record 16 different air pollutants in real time.

The GMAP vehicle will be used statewide, but will be prioritized in communities where there is a greater risk of exposure to pollution.