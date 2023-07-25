HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has increased its first-year budget for its ebike voucher program by 50% due to “exceptional demand.”

The first year of funding for the vouchers was set at $500,000.

Applications opened on June 28. When DEEP closed the application portal 10 days later, it had received 6,394 applications. That includes 1,343 standard voucher applications and 5,051 voucher+ applications.

In response, the funding has been boosted to $750,000.

None of the standard vouchers were granted in the first round because of the high demand in voucher+ applications. Those who applies were told on Tuesday about if they received a voucher in the first round.

The new incentive program was created in 2022 by the Connecticut Clean Air Act. Under the program, residents over the age of 18 can apply for a $500 voucher. They’re eligible for another $1,000 if they meet specific criteria.