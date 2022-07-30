Conn. (WTNH) – The National Weather Service issued an elevated fire warning Saturday afternoon amid Connecticut’s hot temperatures, stronger winds and dry conditions.

The warning comes while part of Connecticut resides in a stage 2 drought. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection stressed Connecticut residents should exercise extra caution while following regulations concerning open burning.

The following are tips from DEEP:

  • Obey local laws regarding open fires, including campfires. 
  •  Keep all flammable objects away from fire. Scrape away leaves, twigs, and grass within a 10-foot diameter circle from fire. 
  • Have firefighting tools nearby and handy. 
  • Never leave a fire unattended. 
  • Carefully dispose of hot charcoal. 
  • Drown all fires. 
  • Carefully extinguish smoking materials. 

More information can be found at Forest Fire Prevention Tips (CT.Gov).