Defense Attorney for Fotis Dulos files emergency motion seeking evidence from prosecutors

(WTNH) — The Attorney for Fotis Dulos, Norm Pattis, has filed an emergency motion in Stamford Superior Court Tuesday, urging the state to overturn its evidence so he can start preparing his defense.

Jennifer Dulos went missing back on May 24th, and Fotis has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to Tampering with Evidence and Hindering Prosecution.

In the seven-page motion, Pattis has asked the state to turn over their case as soon as possible so he can begin his defense, and they’re looking at three main areas.

First: Pattis would like any video or audio recordings of any interviews with Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, conducted by police as well as any field notes.

Second: Pattis would like to obtain physical evidence. In a bail hearing, the prosecutor said they had Fotis Dulos’ DNA on the kitchen sink at the home where the disappearance of his estranged wife happened. They want the DNA blood of the physical evidence turned over so they can look at it.

Third: Pattis wants access to electronic evidence from the cell phones and computers the state seized early on in the investigation. The state says they were able to use them to trace the steps of Fotis Dulos to the north end of Hartford where he allegedly dumped a trash bag full of bloody items. Pattis says he believes the cell phones will prove his client was not in New Canaan at the time his estranged wife went missing.

Typically, the state has to turn over discovery after certain amount of time. Pattis is trying to speed this up because he says his client has been in the news making headlines across Connecticut and across the country. Also, Pattis claims the sooner they get the defense in line and move the case forward, the less tainted the jury pool.

