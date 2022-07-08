NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s paid family and medical leave program officially started at the beginning of this year.

This program, greenlighted by Gov. Ned Lamont, provides wage replacements for people who need to take time away from work to address qualifying health or family concerns. With the oversight of the Connecticut Paid Leave Authority, on Jan. 1, 2022, eligible applicants were granted benefits from the program.

The amount of income replacement varies based on a worker’s earnings, according to officials, and is capped at 60 times the state minimum wage, or $780 per week.

To see how the program is fairing, News 8 sat down with Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Andrea Barton Reeves, the CEO of Connecticut Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Authority.

They answer common questions asked about the program, and explain further the details you may not be aware of.

Applicants are able to submit their claims for compensation online at: www.ctpaidleave.org

For anyone without access to a computer, you can also call (877) 499-8606 and be provided help in multiple languages. The hours of operation for a live agent are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Watch the full interview in the video above.