DeLauro, Tong hold wage and workforce forum in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In an effort to learn more about issues facing workers in Connecticut, officials are held a workforce forum on Friday.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Attorney General William Tong hosted the event at New Haven City Hall, where they heard from residents about issues they face at work and with their wages.

Workers and employers in the construction business used the opportunity to tell the officials what their industry has become.

“Unfortunately, it’s like the wild west,” said Miguel Fuentes of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, who represents workers who are getting underpaid, not paid at all, or misclassified so they’re not getting the pay for the job they do. “Everybody brazenly breaks the law, driving down wages, driving down costs artificially, and putting entire communities at risk.”

Ten years ago, John Mastriano started Turnbridge Construction in Hamden.

“What we did not realize at the time was that some of the firms in that market segment were willfully committing payroll and tax fraud to gain an advantage over responsible contractors,” said Mastriano.

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners did and study and determined some 1.2 million workers are being paid off the books to avoid payroll taxes. Another 300 thousand are misclassified to avoid paying overtime and benefits. All that means a loss of $2.6 billion a year in tax revenue for the government.

“Employers should not be allowed to cheat. Employees should not be allowed to cheat and under-report their wages, and employers should not be allowed to take advantage of workers,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D).

On the state level, he says his office will continue to investigate and prosecute construction companies.

At the federal level, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-3rd District) says her effort to strengthen equal pay laws are being blocked by the republican-controlled senate. She says she’ll keep trying, because this topic is very personal to her.

“My mother worked in the old sweatshops of the city of New Haven, and she was an early proponent of workers’ rights,” DeLauro said.

They say the solution is not just to change the laws, but to fund the IRS and the NLRB, and agencies that investigate complaints and enforce existing laws.

