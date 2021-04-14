Democrats praise American Rescue Plan on potential to help homeless

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrats touting the president’s American Rescue Plan and how some of that money will help the homeless.

Governor Ned Lamont joined the Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Wednesday to discuss how the nation’s homeless population will be impacted by that federal money.

“Eight months ago, ten months ago, we were saying ‘stay safe, stay home.’ That was a mantra, that was the quarantine, it was so important,” Gov. Lamont said. “It was for the public health of our greater community. And you just said so well, we had thousands of our fellow citizens that didn’t have a home that they could call home.”

The Biden administration says the pandemic has underscored how important it is for people to have access to stable housing. Governor Lamont says the focus now turns to finding permanent housing for homeless people.