HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Community members from Hartford took a stand against “fascism” this weekend with a Black Lives Matter rally.

The event kicked-off on Sunday at Keney Park and acted as a protest rally. Last weekend, a group of people gathered with signs saying “Defend White Lives” and “White Lives Matter.” Demonstrators held the “anti-fascism” rally to combat those messages.

“We decided to reclaim our streets and let Nazis know that not only are they not welcome in Connecticut, but that they came to the wrong place,” Ivelisse Correa of the group BLM860 said at the event.

Another BLM860 member, Jill Williams, said that the group needs to know that Connecticut is “not the place to bring their fascist ideology.”

Demonstrators said that they’ll continue to rally for equal rights and equal protections under the law.

Upcoming events held by BLM860 can be found on their Instagram.