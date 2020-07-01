Department of Labor announces $42 million grant to Registered Apprenticeships, $1.9M to Bridgeport program

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — The Department of Labor announced a $42 million grant to Registered Apprenticeships in the nation with $1.9 million going to a Bridgeport program.

The U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday the award of $42,296,247 in Youth Apprenticeship Readiness grants to fourteen organizations to new or existing Registered Apprenticeship Programs.

“The grants announced today will play an important role in helping schools and other educational entities expand apprenticeship opportunities for young Americans,” said Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.

In June 2017 President Trump issued an Executive Order on Expanding Apprenticeships in America that focused on developing new apprenticeships in secondary and post-secondary institutions and increasing youth participation.

These grants will allow educational entities – including traditional, alternative and non-traditional schools; and programs that serve out-of-school youth, school boards, workforce boards, employers, workforce partners, and other apprenticeship intermediaries – to partner to develop and establish new apprenticeship models for youth or expand existing apprenticeship programs for youth.

Grant recipients will seek to expand opportunities to prepare 16-to 24-year old registered apprentices for careers in industries including manufacturing, information technology, cybersecurity and healthcare.

Among the recipients is The WorkPlace in Bridgeport receiving $1,997,046.