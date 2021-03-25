Department of Labor: CT triggers on to ‘high extended benefits’ beginning April 4

(WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Labor has announced that Connecticut triggers on to high extended benefits beginning April 4.

The CTDOL Commissioner Kurt Westby reported that the February 2021 unemployment rate rose to 8.5% from 8.1% in January. The three-month average unemployment rate in the state is 8.3%. Under the federal High Extended Benefits program, this triggers an additional seven weeks of unemployment benefits for claimants.

“High Extended Benefits will infuse millions of dollars into households and the economy as both recover from the pandemic. Over the past year, CTDOL has disbursed $7.5 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits—funding which brought stability to about 580,000 Connecticut workers who were employed one day and unemployed the next. It’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to end the public health crisis; when we do, the labor market will also recover,” said Commissioner Westby.

States trigger on to High Extended Benefits when their three-month average unemployment rate is 8.0% or higher. The program will bring about 28,000 state extended benefits unemployment filers from 13 weeks to 20 weeks.

This will not impact Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filers as they are already receiving 79 weeks under the American Rescue Plan.