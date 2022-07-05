HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services will host a free webinar on Thursday, July 7 to help parents apply for the state’s child tax rebate ahead of the July 31 application deadline.

The Department of Revenue Services will provide information about eligibility and answer frequently asked questions during a webinar, which will be presented in English at 10 a.m., followed by a presentation in Spanish at 11 a.m.

The 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

To participate in the webinar, visit portal.ct.gov/DRS and click the Child Tax Rebate Live Event link. No pre-registration is required.

Last month, state officials said about half of the families eligible for the rebate had applied.

To receive the rebate, residents must submit an application to the Department of Revenue Services by July 31. Applications can be submitted online at 2022 CT Child Tax Rebate Application.