HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Social Services will be delivering a cash benefit to 7,500 children in the state on Aug. 19, through federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds.



According to state officials, the benefit will go to children aged 5 to 17 who were enrolled in the Temporary Family Assistance Program in 2023.



Last August, the state Department of Social Services gave $7 million in Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds.



Officials said the funding for this year’s benefits came from supplemental federal PEAF distribution.



The Department of Social Services said the benefits will include 4-year-olds who turned 5 by May 31 and 17-year-olds who turned 18 by May 2.



Families will not need to apply for their additional funds as all eligible households will receive the benefit on their existing electronic benefit transfer cards.



The Department of Social Services correlated the benefit distribution with the state’s tax-free week, which runs from Aug. 20 to 26 to help families with back-to-school purchases.