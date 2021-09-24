Dept. of Consumer Protection launching statewide portal for people to exclude themselves from participating in online gaming

(WTNH) – The Department of Consumer Protection is launching a statewide portal for consumers to voluntarily exclude themselves from being able to participate in online gaming activities.

This comes as the state announced that online gaming and sports betting is set to launch in Connecticut on October 7.

“We know there is a lot of excitement around the launch of an expanded gaming industry in Connecticut,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “While this may be a form of entertainment many people can enjoy, for others it can be a harmful addiction. The ability to voluntarily exclude yourself from these activities is one of the many tools available to help. We encourage everyone to learn the signs of problem gambling, and to utilize the many resources available if you think you or a loved one may have an addiction.”

The portal is now available at ct.gov/selfexclusion.

If you think you or someone you know has a problem with gaming, you can take advantage of gaming resources: