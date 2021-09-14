Dept. of Corrections says they are understaffed, makes case to the state

(WTNH) – The State Department of Corrections says they are understaffed by hundreds. On Tuesday, those workers made their case to the state.

The union representing Connecticut corrections officers says their staffing levels are reaching crisis levels with 400 openings right now.

Their reporting staffing at only 80 percent at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown and their staff are feeling the strain.

“Staff is getting burned out and leaving, quitting. Since last November, 21 staff have quit Garner alone, 56 vacancies and growing. That doesn’t count staff that is out because of workplace injuries,” said Kenneth Hayward, Correction Officer.

They say the problem will only get worse with 400 retirements scheduled for next year. They’re asking the state, lawmakers, and the DOC to work with them on contract negotiations and hazard pay for working throughout the pandemic.