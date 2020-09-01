Derby police: 17-year-old shot several times listed in stable condition, shooting under investigation

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Derby Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting near the new Ryan sports complex.

Police say at approximately 1 a.m., police were called to the area of Chatfield Street near the new Ryan sports complex on a report of several gunshots.

Police later located a 17-year-old who was shot several times and was walking near Griffin Hospital.The male was transferred to Yale New Haven hospital and is in stable condition.

No information was given on related suspects or the cause of events.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7811. All calls may remain confidential.