Despite national upward trend in wrong-way crash deaths, CT’s numbers are trending down

(WTNH) — The old slogan “wash your hands” has been replaced these days by “wear a mask.” However, you can’t replace this one: “Don’t drink and drive.”

According to a AAA study, fatal wrong-way crashes are on the rise nationally but down some here in Connecticut. The leading factor according to AAA NorthEast spokesperson Fran Mayko is alcohol impairment.

“It’s an issue, it’s probably going to be a growing issue. The good news is the wrong-way crashes generally are rare.”

Although not as rare as anyone would like. From 2015 to 2018 nationally, there were more than 2,000 deaths from wrong-way crashes on divided highways. About 500 a year, with AAA saying the numbers represent a 34 percent increase compared with the four years prior.

Here in Connecticut, the number went from 29 to 20. Mayko said the reasons for the decline, in part, can be traced to roadway changes that first started in 2015.

“They have been taking a proactive role on this,” Mayko said. “They have been installing oversized signs, reflective signage. From what I understand they have installed these new signs in over eight hundred expressway entrance and exit ramps.”

In addition to alcohol impairment, the study also found the drivers were of advanced age, and driving without a passenger. Also, cameras at some locations activate flashing signage when drivers are headed the wrong way. Now, for drivers 60 years of age and older, AAA provides virtual driver improvement classes. You can get an insurance discount.