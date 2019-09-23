Diaper Need Awareness Week: How you can help local babies in need

(WTNH)– Monday kicks off Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Thousands of Connecticut’s babies living below the poverty line have a hardship that often goes unseen — a lack of clean diapers.

The Diaper Bank of Connecticut estimates about 50,000 children age three and younger are in need of clean diapers. Their mission is to ensure that babies have access to the necessities.

“It seems like something that is really very simple but can have huge health impacts for the children, but also huge health impacts for the parent,” said Janet Stolfi Alfano, executive director of the Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

Lack of clean diapers can even have an economic effect on the family.

“If you don’t have a supply of diapers, you can’t bring your child to childcare,” she added. “Most subsidized care requires a family brings a supply of diapers so it’s actually impacting the ability a family has to attend work or attend school.”

The Diaper Bank of Connecticut gets big donations through the National Diaper Bank Network but they rely on donations and volunteers from the community. They say hosting a diaper drive is the best way to help out.

In honor of Diaper Need Awareness Week, the Diaper Bank of Connecticut is hosting Rock Your Baby on Thursday with proceeds going to addressing diaper need in the state.