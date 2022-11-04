NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you catch a bright fireball lighting up the sky Thursday night? It wasn’t an UFO, according to NASA.

The meteor was spotted at about 9:15 p.m. off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to NASA Meteor Watch. More than a hundred people had reported seeing it, and the fireball was bright enough to be detected by NASA’s Geostationary Lightning Mapper in space.

Using the first-hand accounts and cameras in the area, NASA deemed that the meteor streaked over the Atlantic Ocean, starting at about 59 miles above a point-23 miles south of Nantucket. It then traveled 80,000 miles an hour, traveling a total of 47 miles, before it disintegrated over the ocean.

It was a part of the Taurid meteor shower, which has been more active over the last two weeks, according to NASA.