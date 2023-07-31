WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks the deadline for a former state representative to report to prison.

Michael DiMassa was sentenced to 27 months behind bars last month for stealing more than $1 million of West Haven’s Covid relief money. The 32-year-old will also serve five years of unsupervised release and will have to pay nearly $866,000 in restitution.

An investigation revealed he conspired with the three others to steal this money, including his wife, Lauren DiMassa. They’ll both serve time — and were ordered to pay restitution — to make-up the rest of the stolen money.

The DiMassas also conspired with business partner and former city employee John Bernardo and business owner John Trasacco, an investigation revealed.

DiMassa addressed his apologies to the community after his sentencing, where he pled guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“To the residents, to the constituents I have stolen this money from: they deserve my apology; the state of Connecticut deserves my apology,” DiMassa said outside court. “My former colleagues deserve my apology.”