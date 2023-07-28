STERLING, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police say a dirt bike operator crashed on Plainfield Pike in Sterling on Friday.

Officials said the collision occurred around 8:54 p.m. Troop D-Danielson was made aware of the collision with initial reports of the operator being unresponsive. Troopers on the scene indicated later that the patient was conscious and alert.

Medical staff responded to the scene, and Life Star was requested to transport the operator to a hospital.

It is unclear at this time if the dirt bike was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

News 8 will provide more details once they become available.