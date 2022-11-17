NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you filled your oil tank this season, your bill has likely doubled, but some heating oil companies are offering discounts.

The higher cost results in higher credit card fees for businesses. Bethany Fuel said it is paying thousands of dollars a month due to the 2.5% fee and is now offering up to eight cents off per gallon for customers who opt to pay by cash or check.

Karl Rainey, the owner of Bethany Fuel, said those credit card fees cost him between $3,000 and $4,000 a month.

“The customer gets a lower price, and I get to save some money in credit card fees so I love to offer a cash/check discount,” he said.

In 2020, heating oil in Connecticut was around $2 a gallon. Now, it’s near $5, making an average 150-gallon tank fill up has increase go from $300 to $750.

“What’s tough is a lot of people they usually filled up, can’t afford to fill it so they are getting the minimum delivery of 100 gallons,” Rainey said. “Therefore, I have to go back to the house more often, which makes my day a lot busier. It’s tough for a single guy operation.”

And those constant prices are costing his business. Rainey will give his customers a quote, they would pay in advance, then that same day, the price would increase multiple times when he came to re-fill his tanker truck at the terminal.

“It’s stressful with the prices,” he said. “Now with the volatility of the market, they are changing the price on us during the day. So we get a text from the terminal, 10:30 am price will go up 20 cents.”

The cooler temperatures this week does have business heating up. Bethany Fuel gets dozens of calls a day, at times delivering oil to 70 houses in a single day. Rainey said despite the volatility, he is ready for this business heating season.

According to the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association, many of its members are also offering discounts that can help curb costs this winter.