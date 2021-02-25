‘Discover Your Path’ founder talks at-risk youths, foster care awareness

(WTNH) — A local man who biked across the country to inspire at-risk youths in foster care to take charge of their future sits down with News 8 to talk about his journey.

Noah Ehlert has biked cross country in 2019 from San Diego to Saint Pete, Florida to raise awareness about kids who are in the same boat who also may be runaways or homeless. He also spent time in foster care. The trip ends at the same youth shelter he was in when he was 11-years-old.

Ehlert started the non-profit called Discover Your Path, focusing on the kids who are known as the forgotten ones, those who have aged out of foster care. Find out more in the video above and the official website.