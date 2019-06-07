Connecticut

Discussions held Friday on how to end state's opioid epidemic

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Communities across the state are working to address the opioid crisis.    

Quinnipiac University is hosting a summit to discuss strategies to reduce the impact of the epidemic.

The goal is for local leaders to share ideas and promote initiatives that have been successful in their towns.

And in Stratford, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will participate in a roundtable discussion on opioids with state leaders.

They'll also be trained on how to administer Narcan.

    

