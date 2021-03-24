Divine Treasures candy shop in Manchester to make hypoallergenic chocolates for the Easter holiday

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — One Connecticut candy shop is getting ready for the Easter season in a way that’s inclusive of people with dietary needs.

Divine Treasures in Manchester is helping the cause of making candy for kids with allergies, making gluten-free, vegan and hypoallergenic candy so everyone can feel included next weekend.

Owner Diane Wagemann says the business is personal for her, “When I came back to the US, I just didn’t find any chocolates that I really liked. And, plus, there was a lot that I could not eat because of the cross-contamination, and so I decided to start my own place.”

She says she took classes from a Belgian chocolate maker to get the business started.