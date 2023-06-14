ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This summer rising high school freshmen will get a real-life taste of what it’s like to work in the criminal justice system for the first time ever.

The Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice is hosting its very own summer camp where students will learn about career opportunities and how the court system works.

“We have collaborated with the Connecticut Forensic Science Laboratory and Connecticut State Police, they will be presenting to students. There will also be a field trip to a local courthouse where they’ll be able to see firsthand what our court system looks like,” said Lisa D’Angelo, the director of the Office of Ethics and Professional Standards at the Division of Criminal Justice.

The camp runs from Monday, July 24th to Friday, July 28th in Rocky Hill. It’s free of charge.

Lunch will be provided, as will transportation if needed.

Families can fill out an application here. They’re accepting about 30 kids.

The deadline to apply is this Friday.