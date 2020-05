(WTNH) — The DMV is further extending deadlines for some of your credentials that may be expiring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anything with an expiration date like licenses, registrations and emissions tests will be given a 180-day extension. They have to have expired between March 10 and June 30 to qualify.

The DMV closed in-person service at branches back in March when social distancing rules first went into effect.

For more information, click here: https://portal.ct.gov/dmv