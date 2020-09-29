DMV issues new deadline extensions amid COVID-19 pandemic

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is extending deadlines for expiring credentials.

The change issued by the DMV and Governor Ned Lamont impacts credentials that expired between March 10 through Nov. 30, 2020. Late fees will be waived for qualifying credentials.

Deadlines have been extended for the following DMV transactions:

All licenses, permits and identification cards, including Commercial Driver’s Licenses

Motor vehicle and boat registrations

Emissions testing and retesting

Permanent Disability Placard

Credential expirations that fell between March 10 and May 31 are now valid until Nov. 30. Those that fell in between June 1 and Nov. 30 are now valid until Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information about recent extensions, visit ct.gov/dmv.