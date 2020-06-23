DMV opens main branches with new online services

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont and the Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday new services are coming to main branch locations.

These new services aim to cut down visits and in-person lines. People can now make an appointment online and when you arrive at the DMV branch, you can wait in your car and you will be called when it is your turn.

The main goal is to keep workers and driver safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont said, “The DMV’s got the right balance. We had to get back, we had a lot of demand, people had to renew their license or get a new license.”

He said there are queues but no crowds like there were years ago of the DMV.

“I think we’re showing that we can do this, but we do it cautiously with public health as a priority,” Lamont said.

For more information, go to the DMV website.