(WTNH)– If you need to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles this week, we want to let you know about some different holiday hours.

All of the DMV’s major customer service offices will be closed on Wednesday in honor of President Lincoln’s birthday.

This will also be the case on Saturday in honor of President Washington’s birthday.

Friday’s hours will also be reduced to 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.