DMV, Travelers sponsor 12th Annual Teen Safe Driving Video contest

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles and Travelers are sponsoring a Teen Safe Driving Video contest for the 12th year in a row.

High school students in Connecticut can participate in the contest for a chance to win cash prizes. Students can produce and submit videos targeted to other young drivers with the theme “Take the Wheel, Take Responsibility.”

Travelers will give out $26,000 in cash prizes to student winners and their high schools. Videos should show interactions between young drivers and how to practice safe driving habits while obeying the state’s teen driving laws.

The theme ‘Take the Wheel, Take Responsibility’ addresses the issue teen drivers are nearly three times more likely to be in a fatal crash than drivers aged 20 and older. They need to understand the importance of safety not only for themselves, but for the public. Travelers and the CT DMV co-sponsor the contest to drive home the message for responsible driving. Sibongile Magubane, DMV Commissioner

In 2008, DMV Deputy Commissioner Antonio Guerrera served as House chair of the state legislature’s Transportation Committee. He has been part of the effort to change state laws to increase safety for teen drivers.

Young lives have been saved and families kept intact because we saw the need to change our policies and raise awareness about teenage drivers. This contest encourages schools and students to help us get the word out and communicate how these laws really make a difference. Antonio Guerrera, DMV Deputy Commissioner

The contest is open to all students from public, private and home-schooled high schools in Connecticut. Submissions must be in by December 13, 2019.

Over the past 12 years, almost 4,500 students have participated and represented more than 100 high schools.

Thousands of Connecticut teens get their license each year and begin sharing the road with all of us, and we need to do everything we can to help ensure they have the skills to drive well. The Connecticut Teen Safe Driving Video contest allows young people to talk directly to their peers about both the freedom and significant responsibility that comes with a driver’s license, and we are proud to support this creative program to help make roadways safer for everyone. Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers

This year’s theme was chosen by the DMV with the help of the following student advisors:

Rhyan Bair (Newington High School)

Faye Cattel (Middletown High School)

Samantha Getsie (Berlin High School)

Hunter Marotto and Emma Sibson (Conard High School)

Alanna Rodinone and Alyssa Rodinone (Mercy High School)

Connor Silbo (Xavier High School)

Esha Shrivastav (Kingswood-Oxford)

Michael Torres (Northwest Catholic High School).

More information about the contest can be found on the contest’s website.

Past winners can be found on YouTube.