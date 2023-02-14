Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Valentine’s Day, which means a lot of couples will be popping the question. However, another question that should be on your mind this season is whether or not your engagement ring has insurance.

A recent survey by Connecticut’s Travelers Insurance found that 51% of those who received an engagement ring are extremely attached to it, however, 65% don’t have any insurance on the diamond. The survey also found that 27% of people don’t take any safety measures to protect the ring, leading to 21% of ring holders either losing or damaging the precious jewel.

Not only can the ring get lost, but it can also be easily damaged, as stones will need to be replaced. Additionally, many are worried about their ring being stolen.

Those who take precaution told Travelers they either take off their ring when doing activities around the house or participating in a physical activity. Some also leave their ring at home while traveling.

According to Brides.com, the cost of insurance coverage depends on the value of your ring; typically, engagement ring insurance costs 1 to 3% of the value of the item, so you can anticipate spending $1 to $3 for about every $100 of your ring’s worth.

So, how do you go about obtaining insurance on your ring?

Extension on homeowner’s insurance

If you have homeowner’s or renter’s insurance, you can purchase an extension to cover your engagement ring.

Independent jewelry insurance

Jewelers Mutual is among the independent jewelry insurance companies that offers specific coverage, catered to your needs. Other companies catered to jewelry insurance include Lavalier and WAX.

It’s also important to obtain a diamond certificate or grading report and reappraise as needed.