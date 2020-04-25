DOC: Second Connecticut inmate dies after contracting coronavirus

(WTNH) — A second inmate in Connecticut has died after contracting coronavirus, officials from the state Department of Correction announced Saturday.

DOC officials say the 57-year-old unidentified inmate died Saturday morning. He started showing symptoms on April 15, which prompted an immediate transfer to a quarantine unit for testing. The inmate was later taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The inmate had preexisting underlying medical conditions, according to the DOC.

DOC says they coordinated a phone call for the inmate and his family before he passed away.

The inmate was serving a 22-year sentence for robbery and was scheduled to be released from Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in September 2022.

“The statewide statistics that speak to the number of people that have lost their lives fighting this deadly virus is a difficult number to process because the reality is, it is so much more than a number – these are human beings with families that love them. I extend my sincere condolences to this family,” said Commissioner Cook.