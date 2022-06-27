EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Hartford Town Clerk’s office issued a reminder to all residents to license their dogs by the end of the week if they have not yet done so.

This is the last week resident dog owners have to license their dogs in their hometowns, according to city officials. By state law, all dogs in Connecticut six months or older must be licensed each year during the month of June in the town where they reside.

The license will cost owners a small fee, $8 if the dog is neutered/spayed, and $19 if the dog is not. Officials said the license will be valid from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Officials also noted that a recent rabies certificate is required for all dogs, and a certificate of neuter/spay is required for dogs that will be licensed for the first time, or if they’ve recently neutered/spayed and that documentation is not on file with the Town Clerk’s Office.

In East Hartford, owners can get their dog’s license right at the Town Clerk’s Office, which is located in the local town hall at 740 Main Street.

To fill out a dog license application form online and for additional details on licensing as well as a dog owner’s guide, visit East Hartford’s informational page.

An in-person option to license your dog is available, but East Hartford officials said they encourage owners to license their dog by submitting a filled-out application form by mail or by dropping it off in the Town Hall’s mailbox.

If delivering the application by mail, officials ask for a check for the licensing fee to be included in the envelope, made payable to East Hartford Town Clerk, as well as all necessary certificates or documents.

Dogs that are not licensed in the month of June will be charged a penalty of $1 per month after, said authorities. Any unlicensed dogs and/or roaming dogs will be subject to a $75 fine.

Officials ask you to contact the Town Clerk’s Office at (860)-291-7230 with any questions or concerns.