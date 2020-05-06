DOL delay: Self-employed must wait longer for unemployment applications to be processed

Conn. (WTNH) — More delays from Connecticut’s Department of Labor. In a press conference Wednesday, the state said the self-employed must now wait longer for their unemployment applications to go through after a bug was detected in the system.

The State’s COO Josh Geballe said the DOL hopes “to have it fixed and ready to launch soon.”

Last week, the DOL announced they would begin processing applications with payments set to begin at the end of this week. No word yet on a new timeline.

