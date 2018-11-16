Domestic violence continues to affect adults and children in Connecticut

(WTNH) — The number of domestic violence victims is alarming in our state.

According to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there were over 38,000 domestic violence victims in the state this fiscal year (2017-2018).

Among the victims, an estimated 33,475 are adults. The organization reports that more than 4,000 children are faced with abuse in the state.

More than 2,000 of those victims have been housed in shelters. Nearly 50 percent of those remained in shelters.

The organization reports their hotline has received over 33,000 calls on the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence hotline.

The organization has provided over 31,000 victims with counseling.