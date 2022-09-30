Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Blood Center issued an urgent call for help on Friday amid Hurricane Ian’s destruction in the south.

The hurricane, which tore through the coast of Florida, was categorized as a powerful Category 4 storm. Experts said it was one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. Although it moved north, Floridians are still feeling the impact.

The CBC, a member of the New York Blood Center Enterprises, has already sent blood to the region, but more donations are needed in order to maintain a stable supply of blood and platelets to save lives and ensure appropriate patient care.

Blood is perishable, the CBC said, noting that blood collection organizations nationwide on average had only 1-2 days’ blood supply heading into the storm. They expect disruptions in blood collections and transportation challenges in Florida and throughout the southeast over the next several days, which will exacerbate already low inventories.

“As Connecticut residents look to support the effects of Hurricane Ian, we are encouraging them to consider donating blood, a lifesaving gift for so many,” Jonathan DeCasanova, account manager for CBC, said.

Learn how you can donate blood via CBC or make an appointment here.