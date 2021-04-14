DPH issues emergency order to Rocky Hill nursing home after water samples test positive for legionella

This 1978 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Legionella pneumophila bacteria which are responsible for causing the pneumonic disease Legionnaires’ disease. In a report released Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said annual cases of Legionnaires’ jumped more than fivefold from 2000 to 2017, and that as many as 70,000 Americans get the disease every year. High-profile recent outbreaks occurred in Atlanta and Flint, Michigan. (Francis Chandler/CDC via AP)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) has issued an emergency order to a Rocky Hill nursing home after water samples tested positive for legionella.

According to the DPH, the Apple Rehab facility “failed to respond adequately to drinking and bathing water samples testing positive for legionella.” The emergency order includes a suspension of new admissions and remedial actions to protect the resident’s health and safety.

“DPH will continue to closely monitor this deeply concerning situation and take further action, if

necessary, to protect the health and safety of residents,” Commissioner Gifford said.

Apple Rehab is a 120-bed chronic and convalescent nursing home that currently has 64 residents.