WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani ordered 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to be immediately transferred as a result of “repeated and ongoing failure to correct serious and widespread health and safety issues,” officials said Monday.

On Feb. 10, DPH conducted a complaint investigation survey at Quinnipiac Valley Center (QVC), a 180-bed skilled nursing facility owned by the Genesis Corporation. DPH said the investigation resulted in two findings of Immediate Jeopardy, which means violations are “serious enough to risk imminent harm to life.”

Officials said DPH directed a plan of correction which included the appointment of a temporary manager on March 3. The temporary manager reported additional issues with the facility, according to DPH, including systemic problems with medication errors among other things.

The department has since identified five more instances of Immediate Jeopardy related to failure to administer medications appropriately and accurately to residents and failure to report adverse incidents. DPH said the facility has been experiencing “significant failures with infection control.”

“Any instance of Immediate Jeopardy is troubling, and most facilities can correct these deficiencies relatively quickly and successfully. Seven instances of Immediate Jeopardy are unprecedented in Connecticut and absolutely unacceptable,” Commissioner Juthani said in a release Monday. “We have given QVC ample time to correct the issues and DPH staff have been monitoring the facility almost daily. We no longer have confidence that the facility can keep its residents safe. Moving people from their homes on short notice is a serious action that we do not take lightly. But we are convinced that this order is necessary to ensure the safety of all the residents there.”

“This transfer order is a rare and extreme measure, reflecting severe standard of care concerns at Quinnipiac Valley Center. The findings regarding patient neglect, staffing, infection control measures, medication administration and their lack of leadership led to a finding of imminent harm by Commissioner Juthani, leaving the state no choice but to intervene. Our Health and Education Section is continuing to provide legal support to the Commissioner,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

News 8 received the following statement from a Quinnipiac Valley Center spokesperson Monday:

“Quinnipiac Valley Center is committed to the safety and well-being of our patients and residents. Recently, Quinnipiac Valley Center received deficiencies related to surveys conducted at the center and a temporary manager was assigned to the Center by the Connecticut Department of Health. At this time, the Center is currently cooperating with the temporary manager regarding the discharge of all patients and residents to other local facilities.”

DPH is working with the Office of the Attorney General, the state’s Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and an assigned temporary manager to facilitate safe and appropriate transfers for all the residents. DPH said it has activated the long-term care mutual aid program to help identify other skilled nursing facilities with available beds.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.