Drew Barrymore surprises CT boy who has raised thousands of dollars for East Haven Animal Shelter

(WTNH) — It’s not every 8-year-old that gets to be on the Drew Barrymore Show. Then again, not every 8-year-old does what Connor Vece does for others.

We first introduced you to Connor last month when he had already raised several thousand dollars for the East Haven Animal Shelter. He was concerned that animals, especially dogs at the shelter, might not have enough to eat, so he encouraged people to donate pet food and supplies to his grandparents’ home. Connor even got a special visit from East Haven Mayor Joe Carfora.

Connor continued to hold food and supply drives and News 8 was one of the media outlets that took notice.

And most recently, the producers of the Drew Barrymore Show also took notice and invited Connor to the show that aired Tuesday morning for a segment called “Drew-Gooders.”

News 8’s Rich Coppola spoke to Connor Tuesday afternoon.

Rich: “What did she say to you when she came in the room?”

Connor: “You want to come with me for a surprise?.. And then we went down the stairs. I mean, we went on an elevator, and then we got surprised with Build-a-Bear Workshop.”

Rich: “What have you learned?”

Connor: “I learned that you always should help people.”

Rich also asked Connor if his classmates asked for his autograph. He said, “No, but a teacher did.” He said he didn’t sign it, though, because “I don’t know how to write cursive.”