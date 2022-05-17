BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver suffered a serious injury after a school bus crash in Bloomfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Bloomfield Police Department, a passenger car drove into the back end of a school bus on Blue Hill Avenue.

Police said the car driver had a serious injury.

Approximately 10 children were on the bus during the crash, though no injuries were reported.

Blue Hills Avenue is blocked off to traffic southbound at west Dudley Town and northbound at Old Windsor Road.

