MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH)- A Native American drum group is bringing music and healing to their community in Mashantucket. Phillip Thomas sat down with News 8 to share his experience as a member of the Yootây Singers.

The community-based drum group was formed in 2019 to provide both music and healing. The group can be seen performing at events around Mashantucket.

