NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Social Services will be delivering more than $33 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to more than 200,000 households in the state Friday.

The announcement was made Wednesday. Governor Ned Lamont’s office said monthly allocations of emergency SNAP benefits are going to all enrolled households based on the continuance of a declared public health emergency related to COVID in the state.

The federal allocation will provide a minimum of $95 in extra food aid to all enrolled families and individuals, according to the governor’s office, raising the state’s total emergency SNAP funding to more than $740 million since the pandemic began.

All 213,850 SNAP-eligible households statewide will receive the emergency benefits on their EBT cards on Friday. Households already eligible for the maximum monthly SNAP benefit will receive an extra $95.

According to the governor’s office, the remaining households that do not usually qualify for the maximum monthly SNAP benefit will receive extra benefits of at least $95 but averaging an estimated $155.50, depending on their benefit situation.

If a household is granted regular SNAP benefits, or has a change made to their case on or after June 13, the governor’s office said additional SNAP benefits will be added to the EBT card on Friday depending on the date of granting.