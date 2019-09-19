Missing mother, Jennifer Dulos, case featured on Dr.Phil

(WTNH) — The case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, was featured on Thursday’s episode of Dr.Phil.

The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, and his former-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are charged in the case on multiple counts.

Police say they were spotted in Hartford dumping items that contained Jennifer’s blood.

Journalist Nancy Grace is out with a stunning claim, “Jennifer Dulos is dead, and there’s no doubt in my mind. You can’t have that much blood in that many locations, and the person not be dead.”

News 8 has been reporting on this case since Jennifer Dulos went missing in May of this year.

