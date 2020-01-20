Dulos wants bank to maintain his New Canaan property

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As Folis Dulos awaits trial, charged with the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer, a home his company, the Fore Group built in New Canaan sits vacant, unmaintained and in foreclosure.

According to court documents, Fotis Dulos is asking the Savings Bank of Danbury, who is foreclosing on 61 Sturbridge Hill Road, for the money to pay for its upkeep including utilities and taxes.

The bank states that is owed $2,825,000 in principal, interest, late charges and legal fees. The bank also points out a real estate tax payment of $15,662,51 is due this month and the Fore Group is unable to pay it.

The Savings Bank of Danbury is asking the court to approve the appointment of a Receiver of Rents, who can oversee the maintenance of the property, seeing that Dulos is under house arrest for murder and is unable to leave his home without court approval, therefore he cannot maintain the property.

A receiver would be able to see that the property is maintained and can continue to market it through a realtor. The bank says it is presently listed for sale at $3,975,000. However the documents state there are also other liens on the property bringing the total of the liens to about $4,500,000.